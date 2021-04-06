Focus on seafood’s importance to Donegal’s economy

The proportionate value of the fisheries and seafood sector in Donegal is double that of any other county in Ireland.

That's according to Bord Iascaigh Mhara's annual 'Business of Seafood' report, which points out that the sector makes up 16% of the Donegal economy, compared to 7% in Cork and 6% in Galway, Clare and the Eastern coastal counties.

Killybegs remains the country's biggest and busiest port, with €112 worth of fish landed there in 2020.

Dominic Rihan is BIM's Economic and Strategic Services Manager............