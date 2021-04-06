Finn Harps plan to keep Finn Park after stadium move

Fresh from news of last week's funding announcement for their new stadium in Stranorlar, it has emerged that Finn Harps are planning to keep Finn Park in order to accommodate their growing number of teams.

Harps, like all League of Ireland clubs, will have to field a team in the Women’s National League in the next few years. IIndeed there could well be underage female teams at the same national levels as in the men’s game.

Harps hope to make Finn Park a home for their women's teams - and the club's growing underage academy will also use the Ballybofey venue.

Harps have applied for funding to re-seed the playing surface at Finn Park and for the floodlights to be upgraded.

The Ballybofey side hope to move to their new stadium in Stranolar in 2024.