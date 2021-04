The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe is calling for an immediate stop to violence in Derry.

A car was set alight in the Waterside area of the city last night and follows a week of unrest and attacks against police officers.

It's been a turbulent week across Northern Ireland, as loyalist tensions have simmered over into violence.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Andrew Forrester appealed for calm: