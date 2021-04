An infectious diseases specialist is hoping Covid-19 case numbers remain stable as some sectors reopen next week.

The phased reopening of construction is set to begin on April 12th, while all remaining secondary students return to school on the same date.

The five-day moving average of virus cases is 546.

260 patients are in hospital with the disease, with 58 in ICU.

Professor Sam McConkey of the RCSI says he's confident construction can operate safely: