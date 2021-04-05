Police in Derry appealing for witnesses after two teenagers injured in collision

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and two female pedestrians.

A 15 and a 16-year-old girl who were sitting on the footpath at the time of the incident were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

No arrests have been made but police are actively seeking to identify the driver of this vehicle.

They are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing a white vehicle with a male driver prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a white vehicle that was present in the area at the time, and had a learner’s ‘L’ plate on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Strand Road Station on 101