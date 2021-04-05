Further unrest on the streets of Northern Ireland

There's been another night of unrest on the streets of Northern Ireland.

Petrol bombs and bricks were thrown at police in loyalist areas in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus.

It comes after disorder in Newtownabbey on Saturday night, and rioting in the Sandy Row area of Belfast and Derry on Friday night.

27 officers were injured during Friday night's violence.

In Derry lastnight officers were targeted and pelted with petrol bombs and masonry in the Dungiven Road area where pallets were placed on the road and set alight.

SDLP Alderman Thomas Burns says violence is not the way forward: