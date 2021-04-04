Snow on high ground expected as Donegal routes to be gritted

Outbreaks of rain tonight will clear overnight to scattered wintry showers bringing a risk of snow on high ground. Clear spells developing later in the night with some frost possible in sheltered places.

Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh northerly winds, occasionally strong along coasts. Donegal County Council say all Donegal routes will be gritted from 9 o clock tonight.

Tomorrow will see a mix of bright spells and wintry showers. Scattered showers will bring the risk hail and snow to high ground.

Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, but feeling cooler, in fresh northerly wind occasionally strong near coasts.