Letterkenny Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a Lister engine from a cement mixer that was stolen from a yard in the Meenglass area of Ballybofey during the week starting March 8th.

The engine is green in color. Anyone with any information in relation to this theft or who has come across a second hand similar type engine for sale in recent weeks, is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100