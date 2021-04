Derry City lost their second game of the season on Saturday evening when they were defeated 2-1 by Waterford.

Cameron McJannett had the Candystripes level just before halftime after Shane Griffin gave the visitors the lead but Oscar Brennan netted six minutes into the second half to give the Munster side their first win of the season.

Martin Holmes got the thoughts of Derry City boss Declan Devine after the game...