Consultant says Covid patient numbers won’t drop until more vaccinated

An intensive care consultant says the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 won't drop significantly until more people are vaccinated.

There are 242 people in hospital with the virus, with 8 admissions in the last 24 hours.

While there's 58 patients in ICU.

The rollout of the vaccination programme continues today, with people with underlying medical conditions receiving their jab at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Dr Catherine Motherway of University Hospital Limerick says vaccines will make a difference to the numbers, but it will take time: