Finn Harps remain top of the Premier Division after they played out a 1-1 draw with Drogheda United.

Karl O'Sullivans excellent opener was quickly cancelled out by Mark Doyle as the sides shared the points.

The results sees Ollie Horgan's side join Sligo Rovers and St Pat's at the top of the table after three games played.

David Hollywood got the thoughts of Finn Harps defender Shane McEleney after the game...