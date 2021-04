The RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard are appealing for swimmers to take extra care as the bright weather encourages people onto the beaches this weekend.

They're also asking people to take heed of the 5k rule and other Covid-19 restrictions.

The RNLI's Owen Medland says the water is cold, despite the recent warm weather, and if you spot anyone in difficulty don't hesitate to ring 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.