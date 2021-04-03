Gardai and PSNI to increase patrols over the Easter break

A large Garda operation's taking place this weekend aimed at encouraging people to follow public health rules.

The force is stepping up patrols at public amenities like parks and beauty spots, and is asking people not to travel outside their 5k or meet in groups.

A series of checkpoints will also be in place across the road network, and Gardaí will attend any reports of events, gatherings or parties.

The PSNI have confirmed that they will be increasing their patrols over the break to ensure people are staying within their local area while Gardai are doing the same in Donegal where cross border travel remains forbidden.

While Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, has appealed to the public to celebrate Easter safely following concerns that an increase in household mixing could lead to a local spike in cases of Covid 19.