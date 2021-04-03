Finn Harps remain top with point at Drogheda

Finn Harps unbeaten start to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season continued on Saturday evening with a 1-1 draw away to Drogheda United.

Karl O'Sullivan's had Harps ahead on 56 minutes with a volley from the edge of the area but the host drew level just six minutes later through Mark Doyle.

The point moves Harps back level at the top with Sligo Rovers and St Pat's and extends Ollie Horgan's sides unbeaten run in the league to three games.

David Hollywood reports for Highland Radio Sport...

You can view the O'Sullivan's great strike below...