Donegal Deputy criticises delay in senior accountability regime legislation

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Government over delays in the implementation of the proposed senior accountability regime legislation.

The Central Bank called for the legislation 3 years ago which if it comes to fruition would hold senior figures in financial entities to account.

This week in the Dail Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stated that the legislation would be available before this year's summer recess.

However, Deputy Pearse Doherty criticised the Minister for continuing to kick the issue down the road: