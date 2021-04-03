Derry City suffer home defeat to Waterford

Derry City suffered their second successive loss in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after they were defeated 2-1 by Waterford on Saturday evening.

Shane Griffin gave the visitors the lead after 30 minutes before Cameron McJannett equalised for the Candystripes on the stroke of half time.

Oscar Brennan had Waterford ahead again on 51 minutes when he scored off a rebound from his missed penalty.

Brennan's night then ended abruptly when he was sent off with 10 minutes to go but his side held on to earn their first points of the season and leave Declan Devines side bottom of the table.