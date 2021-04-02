Risk of injury to players raised by joint Tyrone GAA boss

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher has warned that inter-county players face a heightened risk of injury in returning to competitive action after just four weeks of collective training.

The treble All-Ireland winner and former Red Hand captain says he’s concerned at the possibility of losing squad members for crucial games during a condensed season.

Training for inter-county squads is to resume on April 19, with the National Leagues set to begin in mid-May, subject to revised fixture plans by the GAA.

“If you get an injury in those four weeks, you’re probably gone for the League. That’s one thing I would have concerns about,” said Dooher, who along with Feargal Logan has succeeded long-serving boss Mickey Harte.

“The League is going to start in no time at all, and it’s very hard to bring boys back after not having a match in five months, and having that competitive training.

Tyrone will face Donegal, Armagh and Monaghan in a condensed, regionalised Division One North NFL campaign.