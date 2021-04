Detectives in the North are renewing an appeal for information on the tenth anniversary of the murder of Constable Ronan Kerr.

The 25 year-old officer died after a bomb exploded under his car in Omagh on the 2nd of April, 2011.

It happened as he left his apartment in Highfield Close at a quarter to 4 that afternoon to go to work in Enniskillen.

The PSNI still believes there are witnesses in the community who may hold the key to vital evidence.