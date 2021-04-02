Police under attack again in Derry

Police have come under attack again in Derry.

Last night, petrol bombs and masonry were thrown at officers in the Waterside area.

Shortly after 9pm, it was reported that youths with petrol bombs and masonry had gathered in the Rossdowney Road/Lincoln Court area where they placed pallets on the road and set them alight.

Officers responded, and came under sustained attack.

During the disorder, a digger parked in the area was set alight and, when colleagues from the NIFRS responded, they also came under attack.

Derry City & Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "It is extremely disappointing that for four consecutive nights we have witnessed scenes of anti-social and criminal behaviour in the Waterside.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.