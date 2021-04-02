North has ‘greater sense of hope’ compared to Republic

There are calls for the Government to reevaluate the priority list for vaccines to include Special Needs Assistants.

Once the most vulnerable get their injections it will move to based on age.

Forsa says other workers in special schools including nurses, occupational therapists and physiotherapists have been vaccinated, but not SNAs.

Meanwhile, a Stranorlar GP says people living in Northern Ireland have a greater sense of hope compared to people living in the Republic.

Chair of the GP committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr Denis McCauley says it's all down to the vaccine rollout in the two jurisdictions.