McHugh incurs wrath of Leas Ceann Comhairle

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has incurred the wrath of Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connelly after going a minute over time in a submission to Tanaiste Leo Varadkar on persuading workers with IT and HI-Tec firms to move to rural counties like Donegal.

Some TDs compared contrasted the situation to yesterday's Sinn Fein claim that microphones were being switched off if their TDs went over time.

Deputy Mc Hugh told the Dail there are hubs and available buildings in several towns in Donegal, going on to name most of them, while the Leas Ceann Comhairle attempted to move on..........