Investigation continuing into hit and run collision

Police in Strabane have reissued an appeal for information over a hit and run collision.

The incident happened close to the Spar shop in Artigarvan on 16th March.

On this date a 'black car, possibly a lexus' was observed driving towards Glenmornan Road. Damage, was caused to a wall at a property on Berryhill Road.

Given the damage caused to the wall police say that it would be safe to assume the vehicle involved will be bearing notable damage.

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident, if you saw anything please give us a call on 101.