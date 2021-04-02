Fall in national five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases

The country's five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has fallen by eight percent in the past week to 536.

It comes as 761 new infections were reported to the Department of Health, while 18 more deaths linked to the virus were recorded - 14 of the new cases were in Donegal.

There were 255 patients with the disease in public hospitals last night, while there were 63 people in ICU.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen - who is a founding member of I-SAG which advocates for Zero-Covid believes the country has already entered a fourth wave: