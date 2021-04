The Dail has been told the recent EU / UK trade deal is an insult to the Irish fishing, which is already suffering from the impact of bad deals.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine, says the Irish fleet only has access to around a third of the waters off our coast, and the loss of substantial fishing rights in British waters will cost thousands of jobs.

He told the Dail the anger at the latest deal must be seen in context: