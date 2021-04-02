Donegal League decides there will be no 2020/2021 season due to Covid

The Executive Committee of the Donegal Junior League has decided to officially abandon any thoughts of having a 2020/2021 season as a direct result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The executive met via Zoom last night and while many avenues and scenarios were explored it was agreed that, with regret, to make the decision.

Instead clubs will now be given an opportunity, and plenty of time, to prepare for the 2021/2022 season which it is envisaged will commence along the lines of the normal season in previous years.

Clubs have been informed via email of this decision and they will also be notified of several meetings that are being planned for the months ahead including the AGM which is provisionally pencilled in for May.

A spokesman said: "This was not an easy decision to take but we waited as long as what would be considered as practical and a call needed to be made. So please stay safe everyone and we look forward to a bumper new Season ahead which will be kicked-off with our 50th anniversary celebrations."