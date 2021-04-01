Ramelton set to benefit significantly from Built Heritage Investment Scheme

Ramelton is set to benefit significantly from this year's Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

A number of projects have secured funding in the town under the scheme including The Bottling Store, Fort Stewart, Guildhall and a house on the Back Lane.

A total of eleven projects across the county are to share €72,000 under the scheme.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says the community of Ramelton has undertaken a huge amount of work already in improving the area, and this money will progress that good work even further: