People urged to avoid mixing indoors over Easter

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has appealed to anyone planning on meeting up with others against health advice this Easter, to do so outside.

Two households aren't allowed to meet up outside until April 12th.

It comes as a further 411 new cases and 6 deaths were reported yesterday.

272 people with the disease were in hospitals last night, while there's 64 in ICU - 31 of the new cases were in Donegal.

Dr Ronan Glynn says if people are mixing in the coming days, they should avoid doing this inside: