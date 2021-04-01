Outage continues over change to vaccination roll-out plan

The Education Minister has told her Fianna Fail colleagues the National Immunisation Advisory Committee needs to explain its decisions on the vaccine roll-out plan to people.

Norma Foley was part of the meeting that signed off on the change to a system based on age on Tuesday.

There's been outrage at the change in priority for vaccinations with the programme to based solely on age once the most vulnerable have got their injections.

Assistant Professor of virology at UCD, Dr Gerald Barry, says the government's decision to change the system is surprising: