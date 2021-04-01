Our Rural Future plan to have ‘far-reaching benefits for rural Donegal’

The Minister for Foreign Affairs believes the Governments Our Rural Future plan will have far-reaching benefits for rural Donegal.

The plan launched earlier this week includes the development of rural areas and includes schemes to turn vacant properties into remote working hubs and to use pubs as community spaces.

In total, it features 150 commitments and is set to run from 2021-2025.

Among the proposals are plans to promote remote working and to increase the number of people living in rural areas , Minister Simon Coveney says broadband will be the bedrock to the plan