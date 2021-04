Finn Harps will look to maintain their position as Premier Division leaders this weekend when they travel to newly promoted Drogheda United.

Harps go into Saturday evenings tie being the only side to win their opening two games.

It's been a dream start for the Ballybofey boys but it looks like they could be without striker Adam Foley for the game due to a knee injury.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan is hoping reality doesn't hit at Drogheda.