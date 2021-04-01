Motorists due in court for drug offences in Letterkenny

A motorist has been caught drug driving in the Letterkenny area.

The driver was arrested at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint yesterday after testing positive for cannabis.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a vehicle was stopped and searched at a separate Operation Fanacht checkpoint yesterday, also in the Letterkenny area.

A number of suspected controlled drugs were found and have been sent for analysis. One male was arrested and was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardai say that court appearances will now follow in both cases.