More students eligible for grant aid

More post-graduate students can avail of state aid this academic year, as the income threshold has increased.

Eligible applicants will receive 3,500 euro towards their tuition fees, an increase from 2,000 euro last year.

The income threshold for this payment has risen from 31 and half thousand to 54 thousand 250 euro.

Applications for renewal grant schemes for the upcoming academic year open today.

The Department of Higher Education is encouraging students to voice how they’d like to see the student grant scheme run.