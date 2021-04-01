Minister urged to progress flood defence works in Donegal

The Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works has heard calls for flood defence works in Donegal to be progressed.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty at the Finance Committee, told Minister Patrick O'Donovan that flooding remains a very real problem and continues to pose a serious risk for homes and businesses across the country.

Deputy Doherty also highlighted to Minister O'Donovan, the need for work to be carried out on the Clady River in Gweedore, and urged him to liaise with Donegal County Council: