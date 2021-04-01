Government’s Rural Development Strategy welcomed

The Donegal Local Development Company has acknowledged the publication of the Government's Rural Development Strategy, welcoming the ambition of the policy announcement and its potential for Donegal.

CEO Padraic Fingleton says Local Development Companies such as DLDC have been pillars of rural development for over 30 years, and are well placed to work with government to ensure the plans aims are realised.

In particular, he says the planned creation of 'Local Master Plans' to meet the long term needs of rural areas will be very important: