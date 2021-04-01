Gardai, Council and HSE urge Donegal people to “Stay home and Stay Safe”

The statutory agencies in Donegal involved in the ongoing response to Covid-19 have urged people to Stay home and Stay Safe this Easter.



As the bank holiday approaches and as households plan how they can mark Easter, representatives of the HSE, an Garda Síochána, Donegal County Council have come together to remind everyone that although it’s difficult, there can be no gatherings or celebrations indoors.



All the agencies worked together to co-ordinate the community response to the Covid-19 crisis for more than a year. Today, they asked the people of Donegal to Hold Firm for a little longer on the tough but necessary measures to combat this virus. Dr Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health in the North West stated. "As cases of Covid decrease it’s more important than ever that we all limit the number of contacts we have with others. Not only does this keep ourselves and others safe, it also reduces the possibility that we will be a close contact of someone who has Covid-19. Therefore we need to restrict our movements and we must remain vigilant to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We have seen some outbreaks following parties and this has to stop. The more risks people take and the more people they meet can have a really significant impact on the spread of Covid 19. This is particularly important if people socialise over the Easter break. If you take a risk today, tomorrow, or over the next few days, then you are taking that risk on behalf of anyone you see. Think about the impact that being diagnosed with Covid-19 would have on those close to you." Chief Superintendent for the Donegal Garda Division, and Chair of the North West Major Emergency Management Interagency Group Terry McGinn said "An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public this Easter to continue to follow the public health guidelines by staying home and staying safe. We as individuals have the power to protect ourselves and our communities. The best way of keeping safe is to stay home. If you are going out, please only undertake necessary journeys and exercise within 5km of your home. An Garda Síochána’s high visibility checkpoints continue throughout the region. This will also include patrols at local amenity sites.

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council Mr John McLaughlin, asked people not to visit other households this long weekend. "Easter is traditionally a time of celebration, for gathering together to enjoy the company of family and loved ones, but we must refrain from doing so this year to preserve the progress we have made over the past number of months. This is such a difficult thing to do, we have all become weary of the impact of restrictions on our lives, but we must continue to protect our vulnerable, our front-line workers and one another. This bank holiday weekend, remember public health advice, together our actions will curb the spread of Covid 19.” "The vast majority of people are playing their part in helping prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, we are still finding groups gathering, house parties, etc. This in not just breaches of regulations, but it also creates a risk for those attending and everyone they come into contact with afterwards. This Easter, please stay at home and stay safe. If anyone needs assistance, I would ask them to call the Covid 19 Community Helpline.”

Further information: www.hse.ie/ coronavirus

Alone helpline: 0818 222 024 Covid-19 Donegal Community Helpline: 1800-928982 or covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie