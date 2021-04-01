Further questions over dept dossiers on children with autism

A Donegal Deputy says legal uncertainties still remain as it relates to revelations last week that the Department of Health has been building secret dossiers on children with autism.

It comes as the Data Protection Commissioner has begun a statutory inquiry into the allegations.

The office has acted on its own initiative to set up the inquiry having already submitted questions to the department following a report by RTÉ Investigates last week.

Speaking in the Dail today, Deputy Pearse Doherty pressed the Tánaiste on a number of questions in relation to the issue.

Responding, Leo Varadkar says sometimes it is typical practice to obtain information that's necessary to protect the public interest.

Listen to the full exchange here: