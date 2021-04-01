Derry City focused on Waterford and first win

Derry City will bid to bounce back from that opening night defeat in Longford when they entertain Waterford United at the Brandywell on Saturday (KO 6pm).

Declan Devine's men have had an extended wait to get that game out of their system given last weekend's postponement of the Shamrock Rovers game.

Derry now face into six games in the next 4 to 5 weeks.

Declan is looking for his side to get up and running against Waterford...

On the team front, the continued absence of Joe Hodge hasn't helped preparations while Marc Walsh is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Candystrips boss says it’s about installing belief into his young squad...