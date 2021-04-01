Council issues tender for first phase of Muff-Derry greenway

Donegal County Council has published the tender for the Muff part of the Derry-Muff greenway.

The 2.3km section – of an overall 10km route – will be delivered under the support of the cross-border North West Greenway Network.

The works will include segregated infrastructure, the widening of existing footpaths, new and upgraded lighting, landscaping, drainage works and the provision of bicycle parking facilities at Muff Community Park.

Funding has been provided by INTERREG VA, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), with match-funding from the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland and the Department for Transport in Ireland.

The route is part of 46.5kms being developed by Donegal County Council in conjunction with the lead partner, Derry City & Strabane District Council.

With work on the Lifford-Strabane section nearing completion and the planning application for the Bridgend to Buncrana section of the Buncrana-Derry greenway due to be lodged later this year, Donegal County Council in conjunction with Derry City & Strabane District Council is taking a significant step to improving cross-border green infrastructure that will encourage modal shift and active travel across the North West Region.

Details on the North West Greenway Network: www.nwgreenway.com.