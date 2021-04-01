Concern for future of greenway project linking Derry and Muff

A Foyle MLA has expressed concern for the future of the greenway project linking Derry and Muff after it emerged there's been a delay in granting planning permission on the Derry side of the project.

Martina Anderson has written to the Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council after the council's planning committee to defer the final planning decision on the greenway until after a site visit is undertaken.

She fears any delay now could have implications for the drawing down of funding: