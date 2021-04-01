Brendan Devenney on Dublin caught training

The GAA and the Gardai are investigating reports of a training session involving members of the Dublin senior football panel.

A Garda statement released this afternoon says that if breaches of public health regulations are identified a Fixed Payment Notice may be issued.

The GAA has expressed 'frustration and extreme disappointment' after footballer of the year Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard were among players photographed by the Irish Independent training at the Innisfails GAA club in north Dublin.

Inter-county training is banned until April 19th under Government protocols and the GAA say they will "pursue" the allegations.

Former Donegal Star Brendan Devenney not shocked or surprised by Dublin training but whats next!