Over 3,000 fines have been issued to people organising or attending house parties during the pandemic, with just over 13,000 fines of €100 issued for non essential travel.

Gardai have handed out a total of 18,125 fines for various Covid breaches.

In the North Western region, 4,040 fines have been handed out, 705 of them in the Donegal Division. Over the past week, the number of fines issued in Donegal was 55.