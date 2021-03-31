Urgent funding sought for City of Derry Airport

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to seek urgent funding from the British Government for the City of Derry Airport.

Members of the Council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee approved the recommendation in a bid to ensure the continued sustainability of the airport.

As part of a presentation made to the council, members heard about the challenges currently facing the City of Derry Airport as a result of the COVID pandemic and the level of financial support currently made available from Government.

They were told the onus is on Council to secure the rebalancing of the financial responsibility for the airport, to allow this key infrastructural asset to continue providing critical air connectivity for the North West region.

It was recommended to members of the Committee they should proceed with a three stranded approach to secure a funding package over a six-year period towards the operating costs of the airport, with continued financial support to retain the London PSO service as well as securing additional funding for a Dublin PSO service that would support the NW economic recovery and development and meet the needs of the local business community.