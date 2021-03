A row has broken out in the Dail with the Ceann Comhairle being accused of turning off the microphones of Sinn Fein Deputies.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn claimed for the second week, the microphones of Sinn Fein deputies have been turned off after running over speaking time.

The issue came to the fore today as Mary Lou McDonald put a question to the Taoiseach:

Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearaghail