Must follow scientific advice for efficient rollout of vaccination programme – McEntee

The Justice Minister says the goal is to rollout the vaccine in the most efficient way to allow the further easing of restrictions.

The Government, has been criticised for a change in the vaccination programme which will now see vaccines issued on the basis of age alone after the over-70s and those with underlying conditions receive the jab.

Minister Helen McEntee told the Nine til Noon Show that while she believes the likes of Gardai, teachers and carers should be vaccinated as a priority, its vital the scientific advice available is followed to allow for a quicker rollout: