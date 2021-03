The Government will be urged to give family carers more support when a motion comes before the Dail this morning.

The Sinn Fein motion calls for more financial support for family carers, additional respite and for a change in the vaccine roll out to allow them be vaccinated as a priority.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says carers have been abandoned for too long and now it's time they received the support they deserve: