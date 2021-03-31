McConalogue says decisions will be made on satellite vaccination centres

Donegal Deputy and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has defended the government's decision to alter the vaccination priority protocols, saying it is based on scientific advice and designed to achieve the most effective programme possible.

On today Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes, Minister Mc Conalogue also confirmed that once we enter the next phase of vaccinations, there will be less emphasis on GP surgeries and more on vaccination centres.

He suggested decisions on extra satellite centres, such as the one being sought for Inishowen, may be made shortly..............