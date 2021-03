It's 11 games without a win now for Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager.

The Boys in Green were held to a 1-1 draw by World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly match in Hungary last night.

James McClean scored the Ireland goal.

After the Luxembourg defeat, The Derry man says it's been a tough week...

McClean marked his 80th senior international appearance with a goal. He hopes he can deliver more in the green jersey...