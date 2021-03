House prices in Donegal continue to rise according to the latest daft.ie survey.

In the first three months of this year prices were 4% higher than a year previously.

The average price of a home in the county is now €156,000, 37% above the lowest point.

Nationally, the average house price is €233,000, 63% above the lowest point.

Author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says a lack of supply is to blame: