Health and Care Centre to be developed on Fort George site in Derry

There's been a major breakthrough in the ongoing development of the Fort George site in Derry with confirmation that part of it has been offered as a site for a new Health and Care Centre.

The Department for Communities, which owns Fort George, announced that it has established an agreement with the Western Trust to take over part of the site, with the Trust now moving to develop their proposal.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney says the project that will be a huge boost for the city and the surrounding area, and is particularly important in terms of the signing of the contract for the £250m City Deal..............