Gerard Donnelly appointed Tyrone U17 Manager

Tyrone have appointed Gerard Donnelly as their new U17 County team manager.

The Stewartstown Harps clubman had previous been in charge on the Tyrone u15 and u16 development sides while Donnolly has also successfully managed schools sides at St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon, Omagh CBS and St Michael’s College in Enniskillen.

At club level Gerard has managed his home club Stewartstown at all levels and has also taken charge of clubs within the County, namely Charraig Mhór, Dromore and Eskra.

As part of his back room team Gerard has pulled together a strong line of experience to assist him, former Tyrone County stars, Conor Gormley and Ciaran Gourley along with Gary Hetherington and Tommy Canavan.